Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3

Kikuchi has given up only 8 runs in his last six starts

CHICAGO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched into the sixth inning and Luis Torrens homered twice, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Jake Fraley also homered, Mitch Haniger had two hits, and Jake Bauers now has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games.

Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts.

AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season. But the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.