Kikuchi sharp in seven, Mariners win 7-2 over Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2.
Kikuchi struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double. In his last four starts, Kikuchi has allowed three earned runs over 26 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.01.
Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle. Seager knocked in two runs to lead the Mariners with 48 RBI. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, and picked up his first save.