Kikuchi no-hitter into 7th leads Mariners over Astros 1-0

Marco Gonzales goes on 10-day IL with a left forearm strain

HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Kikuchi did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.