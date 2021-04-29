x
Kikuchi no-hitter into 7th leads Mariners over Astros 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep. 

Kikuchi did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter. 

Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning, a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.