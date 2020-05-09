Kikuchi strikes out 7, Mariners beat Rangers 6-3

Ty France has an RBI-single is his first Mariners at-bat

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out seven, J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-3.

Kikuchi matched his season high with six innings of two-hit ball, the only blemish a solo home run by Jose Trevino in the fifth inning. He faced the minimum through four innings to help the Mariners to their third straight win.

