Kikuchi strikes out 7, Mariners beat Rangers 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out seven, J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-3.
Kikuchi matched his season high with six innings of two-hit ball, the only blemish a solo home run by Jose Trevino in the fifth inning. He faced the minimum through four innings to help the Mariners to their third straight win.
The Rangers have lost five of six and 15 of 18. It was Seattle’s first game since Monday after Major League Baseball postponed their three-game series with Oakland after Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test last weekend.