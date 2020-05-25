Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600

Keselowski started in the back of the field and worked his way to the front

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Brad Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson’s losing streak to 102 races by holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime early Monday in the Coca-Cola 600.

Keselowski started in the back of the field, worked his way to the front at Charlotte Motor Speedway and gambled in not pitting when caution stopped Chase Elliott from winning with two laps remaining.

Jimmie Johnson’s Chevrolet failed the post-race check and was disqualified. He had finished runner-up, but will be scored in last place — 40th.