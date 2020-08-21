Kershaw dominant, strikes out 11 as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1

Kyle Seager hit his fifth home run to bring in the Mariners' only run

SEATTLE (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (W, 3-1) struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1.

Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696.

Kershaw walked just one and threw only 96 pitches. It was his first game of at least 10 strikeouts since Aug. 25, 2019, when he struck out 12 against the Yankees.