Kentucky beats Huskies, advance to 1st NCAA volleyball final

Credit: AP
Kentucky rushes the court celebrating a win over Washington in four sets during a semifinal in the NCAA women's volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kentucky will play for its first national championship in women’s volleyball after beating Washington in four sets in the NCAA semifinals. The second-seeded Wildcats will play Saturday against No. 4 Texas. 

The Wildcats lost a set for the first time in the tournament and came from six points down to win the third. But their nation-leading offense was in top form in the fourth set and kept sixth-seeded Washington from continuing its improbable run in the tournament.

Samantha Dreschel led the Huskies with 18 kills.  Ella May Powell had 41 assists.  Those two are first-team All-America.

Washington ends the season 20-4.