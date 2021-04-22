Kentucky beats Huskies, advance to 1st NCAA volleyball final

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kentucky will play for its first national championship in women’s volleyball after beating Washington in four sets in the NCAA semifinals. The second-seeded Wildcats will play Saturday against No. 4 Texas.

The Wildcats lost a set for the first time in the tournament and came from six points down to win the third. But their nation-leading offense was in top form in the fourth set and kept sixth-seeded Washington from continuing its improbable run in the tournament.