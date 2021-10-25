Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. is joining the team's ownership group.
The team announced Griffey has purchased a stake in the club that drafted him in 1987 and watched him grow into a Hall of Famer.
“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Griffey said. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”
Griffey spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Mariners and returned in 2009 for part of two more seasons in Seattle.
He's held the role of special consultant to the franchise but is the first former player to become a part owner of the Seattle franchise.