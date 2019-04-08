SEATTLE -- J. Michael Kelly, driver of the “Graham Trucking presents Beacon Plumbing” and Jimmy Shane both seemed to thrust their H1 Unlimited hydroplanes to easy victories in today’s preliminary heat races at the HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington.

In Heat 1A, Kelly went deck-to-deck at the start of the three lap with last year’s race winner, Andrew Tate, from Walled Lake, Mich., driving the national champion U-1 “Delta/RealTrac” race boat, followed by Jamie Nielsen in the U-11 “J&D’s presented by Reliable Diamond Tool” and Bert Henderson, in the U-7 “Boitano Homes.”

Afterwards, Kelly said, “This is exactly how we want to start the race weekend off.” He added that, “conditions were not ideal but my crew gave me a boat that can go out and run in the rough waters.” Kelly, who won last weekend’s HAPO Columbia Cup race is optimistic about tomorrow’s racing. “I’m pleased with the performance of my race boat and I am excited for Sunday’s racing.”

In the second preliminary Heat 1B of the day, Friday’s top qualifier Jimmy Shane from Maple Valley, Wash. driving the U-6 jumped out front early in the race. Corey Peabody and Brian Perkins in the U-99.9 “CARSTARS powers Miss Rock” fell back several roostertails from the two leaders. Although the order across the finish line was Shane, Bernard, Perkins and Peabody, Bernard and Peabody received one-minute penalties dropping them to third and fourth respectively. Shane scored the first place and Perkins scored second after the one-minute penalties were added to Bernard’s time and Peabody.

Shane said, “ Course conditions were definitely not ideal but the race boat flew over the top of the water and we are in great shape going into Seafair Sunday.”