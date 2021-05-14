x
Kelenic announces arrival as Mariners top Indians 7-3

The Kelenic Show takes over T-Mobile Park
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic reacts to the home run of Mitch Haniger as he heads in to score against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic made his first major league hit memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. 

After going hitless in his big league debut, Kelenic brought the Seattle crowd to its feet with his first career long ball in the third inning. Kelenic added a pair of hustling doubles in the fifth and seventh, the second scoring Sam Haggerty to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. 

Mitch Haniger followed with a two-run homer off reliever Phil Maton. Chris Flexen pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.