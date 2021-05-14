Kelenic announces arrival as Mariners top Indians 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized prospect Jarred Kelenic made his first major league hit memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

After going hitless in his big league debut, Kelenic brought the Seattle crowd to its feet with his first career long ball in the third inning. Kelenic added a pair of hustling doubles in the fifth and seventh, the second scoring Sam Haggerty to give Seattle a 5-1 lead.