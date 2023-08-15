Football Camp Report: Kekoa Visperas takes over as EWU starting quarterback

Visperas is ready to put last year's 3-8 record in the rearview mirror.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eagles will have a new signal caller in the 2023 season with redshirt sophomore Kekoa Visperas taking over as the Eags starting quarterback.

Visperas, a name that may be new to EWU fans, commonly has his name mispronounced.

"When I first got hired, it was 'Kuh-Koa', and then I heard him introduce himself to somebody else as 'Kay-Koa'," explained Eastern Washington offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Jim Chapin. "So, immediately I pulled him aside and said, 'you were just gonna let me call you by the wrong name.' He said 'that's okay."

A small difference in pronunciation, but it is a name Eagle fans will soon know very well. Visperas heads into the new season with a new look that includes a haircut and new number.

"He doesn't have quite the long flowing that he had at this time last year, so it's a little bit different," said Chapin. "I think it fits into the helmet a little bit better this year."

Visperas also heads into this season with new expectations as the starting quarterback and he's ready to put last year's 3-8 record in the rearview mirror.

"You have no idea," responded Visperas when asked about the excitement to get the season started. "I'm really excited for this season, but I'm more excited to win games. I hate losing. I'm way too competitive to just just take it. I'm ready to get some W's."

Visperas arrived at EWU in 2021. He sat behind and observed one of Eastern's all-time great quarterbacks, Eric Barriere. His goal is to reach heights his former teammate achieved.

"Every day I tap on the All-American pictures, like, I ascribe to that," said Visperas. "That's something that I dedicated myself to once EB left."

Like Barriere, Visperas has a knack for making big plays.

"I joke with him that it's a fine line. And sometimes you have to know when to make a play and when you shouldn't make a play. As a coach, it's really hard sometimes to let a kid like that go make a play," said Chapin. "I kind of compare it to you know, he doesn't know who Reggie Miller is, so Steph Curry. When Steph Curry is down the court and pulls up from 35 feet away, Steve Kerr probably goes 'don't do that!...Okay, nice shot.' when it goes in. So there's a little bit of that."

Visperas' time has arrived and he's ready to make his dream come true.

"As a kid this is everything I've ever dreamed of. So now being in it it's cool, it's surreal," said Visperas. "That's the best word I have."

