Kaprielian tosses 7 scoreless innings, A’s beat Mariners 6-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kaprielian surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Olson launched his 13th homer of the season and Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland. Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman also drove in runs.

Seattle starter Robert Dugger allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings. The Mariners scored three runs in the eighth on a Jarred Kelenic ground out, a Mitch Haniger double and a single by Kyle Seager. Jake Diekman came in to record the final four outs and earn his sixth save.