Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas after gay slur heard on TV

The company says it believes in dignity of all people

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin Thomas' gay slur last week at Kapalua has cost him an endorsement. Ralph Lauren Corp. says it is ending its sponsorship with the former No. 1 player in the world.

Thomas missed a 5-foot par putt last week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was heard muttering the homophobic under his breath. Thomas apologized on television after the round. He apologized the next day after finishing one shot out of a playoff.