Julianna Peña falls by decision to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277

DALLAS — Spokane's Julianna Peña fell short of her Bantamweight title defense at UFC 277. Nunes defeated Peña via unanimous decision by a score of 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43.

Nunes became the first women in the UFC to get three knockdowns in a fight. Peña was left bloodied after suffering multiple cuts to her face in the 4th round, but Peña showed resolve fighting it off and threatened to submit Nunes with an arm bar.

With the victory, Nunes reclaimed the bantamweight title from Peña who defeated Nunes at UFC 269. it what was widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Oddsmakers had Peña at +650 for UFC 269.