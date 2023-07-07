Julian Strawther and Drew Timme make NBA Summer League Debut

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs Julian Strawther and Drew Timme both made their NBA Summer League debut against each other in different uniforms on Friday afternoon.

Timme's Bucks wound up beating Strawther's Nuggets 92-85.

Strawther, the Nuggets No. 29 selection in this year's NBA Draft, finished the game 4-for-11 from the field with 15 points. The sharpshooting guard/forward was 3-for-9 from the three point range. Strawther also managed two steals and one rebound in his 26 minutes on the floor.

Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer Drew Timme went undrafted and chose to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Timme got 12 minutes of playing time in his debut and finished the game 3-for-4 from the field, going 1-for-1 from three points range, with 7 points and a rebound.

Strawther and the Denver Nuggets next summer league game will be on Sunday against former Washington State Cougar Mouhamed Gueye's Atlanta Hawks with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.

Timme and the Bucks next game will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns.

