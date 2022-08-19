x
Sports

Joveljic helps LA Galaxy draw Seattle Sounders 3-3

The Sounders got goals from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, top right, celebrates after scoring a goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Carson, Calif. The match ended in a 3-3 draw. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy (10-11-4).

The Sounders (10-13-3) got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.

As of Friday night, the Sounders move above the line to hold the seventh playoff spot.

The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

