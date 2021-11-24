x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Johansson's late winner gives Kraken 2-1 victory over 'Canes

Kraken have a two-game winning streak
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, left, greets center Jared McCann after McCann scored a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with an assist from Dunn Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Johansson beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot with 3:08 remaining, Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1. 

Seattle won its second straight to close out a six-game homestand and handed the red-hot Hurricanes just their third regulation loss of the season. It was the second straight setback for Carolina after losing to San Jose in overtime Monday night. 

Seattle’s Jared McCann scored on the power play at 4:16 of the second period and Johansson provided the winner in the closing minutes. Johansson circled the net, and his shot buzzed over Andersen’s left shoulder.

 

In Other News

Story of Native American basketball legend Jaci McCormack is getting the Hollywood treatment