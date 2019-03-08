SEATTLE -- Jimmy Shane, from Maple Valley, Wash. added another pole to his scorecard today at the HomeStreet Bank Cup hydroplane race on the 2-mile Lake Washington course.

The 33-year-old Shane piloted his U-6 “Miss HomeStreet” hydroplane to a speed of 154.513 mph, nearly two mph shy of the course record he previously set in 2014.

Shane said, “Conditions were not ideal. It looked good for the first couple runs during qualifying but the winds started gusting pretty good.” Shane continued, “Fortunately the boat has such a good balance. I hate the rough water, but the boat stayed level and it just flew over the top of the rough stuff. That’s how we were able to get our top qualifying speed.”

Defending national champion Andrew Tate in the U-1 “Delta/RealTrac” was over five miles an hour slower than Shane, posting a speed of 149.120 mph.

After qualifying ended, Tate said, The boat seems to be happy when it is flying, so we are going to let the boat fly.” As far as the remainder of the weekend, Tate said, ”We are going to go out tomorrow morning and continue to test and search for more speed throughout the weekend.”

Last weekend’s HAPO Columbia Cup winner in Kennewick, Wash., J. Michael Kelly in the U-12 “Graham Trucking” was third in qualifying with a speed of 148.450 mph.

Kelly, from Bonney Lake, Wash. said, “Third in qualifying, I’m happy with that. Faster is always better but we will be there, we have always been real strong in competition here in Seattle.” He said conditions on the water were pretty good, a little rough in the morning but by the afternoon it was fine.

Preliminary heats begin on Saturday, with additional preliminary heats and the HomeStreet Bank Cup winner-take-all-final is on Sunday.

Qualifying Speeds for the HomeStreet Bank Seafair Cup

1) U - 6 "Miss HomeStreet," Jimmy Shane, 154.513 mph

2) U - 1 "Delta/RealTrac,” Andrew Tate, 149.120 mph

3) U - 12 "Graham Trucking,” J. Michael Kelly, 148.450 mph

4) U - 1918 "Oberto Super Salami", 147.269 mph

5) U-11 "J&D's presented by Reliable Diamond Tool, “Jamie Nilsen, 147.266 mph

6) U - 99.9 "CARSTARS powers Miss Rock," 143.646 mph

7) U - 7 “Boitano Homes," Bert Henderson, 137.200 mph

8) U - 98 "Graham Trucking American Dream," Corey Peabody,- 135.785 mph.