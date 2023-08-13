Jewell Loyd scores 24 and Ezi Magbegor adds 17 to help Storm beat Mercury 81-71

Seattle has won back-to-back games for the second time this season, and three of its last four

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 17 points and the Seattle Storm nearly blew a 16-point halftime lead before they pulled away for an 81-71 win Sunday over the Phoenix Mercury.

Magbegor made 8 of 13 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Kia Nurse scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and Mercedes Russell added 10 rebounds and eight points for the Storm.

Seattle (9-21) has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season, and three of its last four — beginning with a 97-91 win over Phoenix on Aug. 5. The Storm and Mercury are three games out of a playoff spot with a month left in the regular season.

Phoenix (9-21), which was coming off back-to-back wins, has lost eight of its last 11.

Seattle led by 16 at halftime and Magbegor made it 57-44 with 5:59 left in the third quarter but Sug Sutton answered with a 3-pointer, Sophie Cunningham also hit a 3 and Moriah Jefferson made a layup before her pull-up jumper capped a 13-0 run with 2:13 to go before the fourth. The Mercury went scoreless for more than four minutes and Seattle scored 16 of the next 18 points to take control for good.