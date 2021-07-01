Seahawks' Jamal Adams says no question he'll play vs. Rams

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams says there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
Adams was emphatic he would be on the field for the NFC playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams after leaving Seattle’s Week 17 win over San Francisco with a shoulder injury. Adams appeared angry and dejected on the sideline after being examined by Seattle’s medical staff during the 49ers game.
By Wednesday, he was jovial and excited to play in his first postseason game.