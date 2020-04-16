SEATTLE (AP) — Washington swingman Jaden McDaniels has declared for the NBA draft. He is the latest one-and-done player for the Huskies and is projected as a middle of the first-round pick after an inconsistent season.

At times, he was the best player on the court with raw skills that have NBA scouts excited about his potential on the wing. At other times, McDaniels showed a lack of maturity and flaws in his game.

In a statement released by the University of Washington, head coach Mike Hopkins said, “We were so lucky to have Jaden as a Husky this year. He gave everything to this University and our program. Jaden chose to stay home and play for his home team. He believed in us and put on for his city. I couldn’t be prouder of the player and man he has become. He grew so much and his best days are ahead of him. Our ultimate goal is to help our players reach their dreams, and to see Jaden’s dreams become reality is really fulfilling for our staff. Jaden’s future is so bright and we’re so excited to see what his next chapter looks like. He’ll be a part of the Husky family forever.”

McDaniels averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds. He follows fellow freshman Isaiah Stewart into the draft.