Gardner Minshew goes viral after hilarious quote about being removed from the NFL's COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When asked about what quarantining was like, Minshew responded by by saying, "I did not contract the virus. It took one look at me and ran the other way. Probably in its best interests."

Minshew also said waiting out finding out whether or not he had the virus was not fun.

"It was brutal dude. Like yesterday was like the first day of school, had my outfit picked out and everything. Had to stay at home. That sucked. Missed out playing with all my friends," said Minshew.

He is expected to be the starting quarterback this season for the team.

After his dominant season at Washington State in 2018, the quarterback was taken in the sixth round of t he NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

He started last season as the backup, but became the starter after quarterback Nick Foles was injured. He won the job back again after Foles returned, but Foles did not perform well.

Minshew threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.