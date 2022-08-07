J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle

SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.

Kelly was far ahead at the finish line of the winner-take-all final after both Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet and Dave Villwock in Miss Beacon Plumbing started too early and were penalized an extra lap. Jeff Bernard took second place in Miss Goodman Real Estate and Shane eventually took third place after Villwock and Jamie Nilsen in Miss The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse were disqualified for not maintaining a minimum speed before the start.