Husky volleyball seasons ends in the Sweet 16

UW wins first two sets, but Texas rallies for the final three

AUSTIN, Texas – 15th-seeded Washington won the first two sets against No. 2 Texas, but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow. The Longhorns rallied to end Washington’s season in the Sweet 16 by the final of 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9.

The Dawgs had taken the crowd at Gregory Gym mostly out of it midway through the third set, holding a 2-0 lead and a 15-10 lead in the third. But Texas (27-1) went on a couple runs to take set three.

The Longhorns carried that momentum into a big run to start set four, and then pulled away late in the fifth set to finish the comeback.

UW was making its ninth NCAA Round of 16 appearance in ten years. The Huskies finish with a 26-5 record, having won the Pac-12 twice in one calendar year, back in the spring and again this fall with a 17-3 mark.