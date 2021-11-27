Huskies win Pac-12 volleyball title

It's the program's 7th conference championship

SEATTLE - The 12th-ranked Huskies (24-4, 17-3 Pac-12) defeated 21st-ranked Washington State in the Boeing Apple Cup Series to finish the regular season alone atop the Pac-12 with a 17-3 record, securing the program’s seventh Pac-12 title.

A season-high crowd of 4,079 fans saw UW beat the Cougars 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16. Prior to the match, Washington honored seniors Emma Calle, Samantha Drechsel, and Lauren Sanders on their final regular season home match.

The Huskies won a tight first set battle, then WSU rolled to a huge lead early in set two and hung on to win to even it up. The Dawgs dominated sets three and four to secure the Pac-12 title, finishing one game up on UCLA.

Drechsel delivered a great Senior Day match as well, with 17 kills on a .279 percentage with four blocks, and Calle also made her return to action on Senior Day and picked up an ace. Ella May Powell distributed 47 assists and had four blocks.