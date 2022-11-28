Huskies rally to continue mastery of Seattle U. 77-66

Washington pushes its consecutive-game win streak against the Redhawks to 17

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night.

Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line.

Washington built a 10-0 lead and was up 25-14 on Jamal Bey's layup with 9:23 before halftime. But Seattle countered and outscored Washington 26-13 for a 40-38 halftime lead.

Seattle's Viktor Rajkovic made a 3-pointer and a jump shot 1:50 into the second half for a 47-40 advantage. The Huskies took control from there and outscored Seattle 25-3 in a little more than the next nine minutes.

Cameron Tyson scored 18 points for Seattle and Alex Schumacher 15.

The Huskies have pushed their consecutive-game win streak against the Redhawks to 17 in a series that started in an NCAA Tournament West Regional game in 1953. The Huskies (6-1) hold a 33-4 all-time series advantage against the Redhawks (5-1).

Seattle entered having won its first five games since the 2007-08 season when it was playing at the Division II level.