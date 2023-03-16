Huskies open WNIT win a win over USF

SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies advance in the WNIT after beating San Francisco 61-46 in the First Round on Thursday night in Alaska Airlines Arena.



Three Huskies scored in double digits, led by a game-high 14 points from Delayah Daniels. Daniels recorded her ninth career double-double, adding 11 rebounds. Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points, while Hannah Stines added 10.



"They're really selfless," said head coach Tina Langley. "I love the way we share the ball and the way that we want to get the best shots we can."



The Dawgs' defense held the Dons to 27% from the field, well below USF's season average. The 46 points scored by USF tied their lowest scoring game of the season.



The Huskies will host the Second Round game against New Mexico at a date and time to be determined.