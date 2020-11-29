Huskies rally from 21-point deficit, beats Utah 24-21

It was the fifth time in school history Washington rallied from a deficit of 21 or more points to win

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris hit Cade Otton on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left and Washington rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 24-21.

Morris was brilliant on Washington’s final drive, taking the Huskies 88 yards in less than four minutes, capping the winning drive by finding his big tight end. Otton had eight catches for 108 yards and a pair of second-half TD receptions.