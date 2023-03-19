Huskies beat New Mexico, advance to the WNIT Super 16

SEATTLE — The Washington women (17-14) are headed to the Super 16 after beating New Mexico 67-56 in the Second Round of the WNIT on Sunday night in Seattle. The Huskies got off to a hot start, shooting 56% from the field in the first quarter while holding New Mexico to 19%.



"Throughout this year, all of these young women have stepped up in big moments and had great contributions to this team," head coach Tina Langley said.



It was a battle in the fourth quarter. New Mexico took the lead, but the Huskies got hot and couldn't be stopped, shooting 83% in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs took the lead back with a 12-0 run, and ended the game on a 19-6 run.



"It's amazing to see the fans show out for a game like this. The WNIT is a big deal," Lauren Schwartz said. "You just want to keep playing and you don't want it ever to end."



Three Huskies scored in double digits – Schwartz (15 points), Elle Ladine (15), and Haley Van Dyke (10). Dalayah Daniels added eight points and 11 rebounds.