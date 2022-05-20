Huskies beat Lehigh to open NCAA Softball Regionals

Huskies homer four times in the win

SEATTLE – The Washington Huskies opened postseason play with a 9-2 win over Lehigh on Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium. Gabbie Plain picked up her 19th win of the season after throwing 2.2 innings in relief.

The Huskies struck first on a one-out home run by Jenn Cummings in the third inning for a 1-0 lead.

Lehigh took its first lead of the game in the fifth inning with two unearned runs off of Husky errors. In the bottom half, second baseman Kinsey Fiedler led off with a home run to tie the game 2-2. The Dawgs then broke it open on a three-run homer by Jadelyn Allchin and an RBI single from SilentRain Espinoza to take the 6-2 lead.

Washington added three insurance runs in the sixth inning on the three-run homer by Baylee Klingler, her 23rd of the season.