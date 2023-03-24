Huskies beat Kansas State to advance to WNIT Great 8

Trinity Oliver finished the game with a team-high 17 points, led both teams with eight rebounds, and had a career-high four steals.



Dalayah Daniels joined Oliver atop the Huskies scoring list with 17. Lauren Schwartz put up nine points, Haley Van Dyke added four assists and seven rebounds, and Jayda Noble pulled six rebounds and nabbed her 50th steal of the season.



The Huskies started out hot in the second half, going on an 11-0 run, and outscoring the Wildcats 20-7 in the third quarter.



Up next, Washington hosts Oregon (20-14) in the WNIT Great 8 on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at Hec Ed.



"We're playing for each other, overall, and we don't want to stop being together," Langley said. "It's a great gift and we're very grateful."