When people ask me about the weather in Seattle, it's usually the same question.

"Does it rain all the time out there?"

My response is pretty much the same.

I tell them, "Not really. A gray curtain drops over Western Washington in October and it drizzles on us until about May."

Only this winter, it feels like more of a charcoal curtain.

And the drizzle is a deluge.

Think Snoqualmie Falls.

Much as I love the reliable men and women of our weather team, I have to figure even they're getting tired of showing us weather images with an overloaded assortment of colors, all while repeatedly using the phrase "atmospheric river."

Our only escape is to hop on a plane and get out of town or take the more financially responsible approach and just turn on the Golf Channel. It gives us a chance to live vicariously through the men and women who wander through sunshine and warm weather for a living.

That's not saying their life is easy or carefree. There's always the stress of performing well enough to qualify for tour play so they can stroll through the sunshine and warm weather next year (that's not a shot, just envious).

The stress of winning at the PGA level is immense. The one thing these golfers don't need is a broadcaster following them around asking them questions during their round.

It's ridiculous.

Brooks Koepka, the top ranked golfer in the world, never shies away from speaking his mind.

In his disdain for doing interviews in the middle of his round, he referenced a lot of other sports and said, "This is the only sport where you're talking to people while they're playing. I won't do it... I don't get it."

Me either.

And how does a golfer get chosen for an on-course interview? I have to figure they're hiding behind their caddies or under their hats, hoping like I did in 8th grade French the teacher won't call on them.

What kind of insight is the viewer going to get from a golfer who will say anything to get rid of you? He gives the usual vanilla answer while the people at the network are slapping each other on the back saying, "Wow, this is great stuff!"

No. It's not.

I liken it to watching college coaches answering painful questions as they're leaving the field at halftime. Mike Leach seemed to set a new speed record each time, trying to use the fewest words possible to answer the predictable questions.

Is he just being a jerk? Sure, you could say that, but can you blame him?

Much as I feel for the reporter whose job it is to stand in the line of verbal fire, I feel worse for the coach who is already thinking about second half adjustments, rather than how he can be a media darling in the moment.

Stop the nonsense.

Message to the networks. Spare us the on-course, in-game interviews.

They bring nothing to the broadcast.

And isn't golf slow enough?

Graeme McDowell got flagged for slow play last weekend because he was giving an on-course interview that caused him to delay his next shot. The network gets its riveting interview, but back on the tee box, it's not exactly Rodney Dangerfield dancing to Journey while he's waiting to hit. Those are real golfers getting real irritated with what's becoming a little too common in their sport.

Yes, golf is slow enough.

There's a reason people nod off on their couches watching it on TV. The broadcasters whispering, the birds chirping and the sound of a sweet golf swing.

In a sport that has rules for too many clubs in a bag and playing out of turn, it's time to rule "on-course interviews" out of bounds.

RELATED: Commentary: Paul Silvi weighs in Seattle hockey team's name

RELATED: Why this year's Super Bowl is personal for Paul Silvi

RELATED: PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Scott Servais