The Gonzaga Bulldogs and University of Washington Huskies both made it back to the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve taken radically different paths to get there.

The Bulldogs have been to the Big Dance 21 straight times, while the Huskies haven’t been dancing in eight years.

Gonzaga became America’s Cinderella team in 1999, as a No. 10 seed. The tiny Jesuit school from Spokane that had only been to through March Madness once before pulled off three straight upsets to reach the Elite 8.

By reaching the Sweet 16 as underdogs each of the next two years as well, the Zags cemented themselves as a tournament darling, and were the national runner-up to North Carolina in 2017.

The Huskies actually made it to the Final Four in 1953. But since then, have had only two sustained runs in the NCAA Tournament: in the mid-1980s (three appearances) and the late 1990-2000s (eight trips in a 14-year span).

Watch the video above to go on a journey through time with the Huskies. Here's a look at the Zags' wild ride:

RELATED: Gonzaga earns No. 1 seed in NCAA West Region

RELATED: Huskies get 9th seed in Midwest region