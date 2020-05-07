Hot dog champs repeat as July 4 gluttony fest moves indoors

The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed location but the results were familiar.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men's and women's champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in the same span.

They set new world records for both the men's and women's events. Chestnut said he's "always pushing for a record."