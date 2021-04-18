Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe's games record

Patrick Marleau is set to surpass Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history on Monday night against Vegas.

For Patrick Marleau, the best part about Monday night when he is set to surpass Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history will be the same as it has been for the previous 1,767 games.

The joy of playing the game that he's loved ever since he was a kid growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan.

But even Marleau acknowledges there's something a little extra when it comes to breaking a record that has stood so long by someone known simply as "Mr. Hockey."

The @mnwild all shook Patrick Marleau’s hand after the game. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7gUIF4m6m9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2021