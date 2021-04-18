x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Hockey

Patrick Marleau set to break Gordie Howe's games record

Patrick Marleau is set to surpass Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history on Monday night against Vegas.
Credit: AP
San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau (12) gets an elbow-bump from Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) as the rest of the Wild line up to congratulate Marleau who played his 1,767th career game which ties the record with Gordie Howe for the most games played in the NHL after a hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

For Patrick Marleau, the best part about Monday night when he is set to surpass Gordie Howe's record for most games played in NHL history will be the same as it has been for the previous 1,767 games.

The joy of playing the game that he's loved ever since he was a kid growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan. 

But even Marleau acknowledges there's something a little extra when it comes to breaking a record that has stood so long by someone known simply as "Mr. Hockey." 

The former Seattle Thunderbird is poised to set the record Monday night in Las Vegas.