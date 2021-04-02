x
NWHL cancels rest of season after additional virus positives

The National Women's Hockey League has called off the remainder of its season on the eve of the playoffs after more positive coronavirus test results.
FILE- In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Jonna Curtis, left, a forward on Team Stecklein, battles for the puck with Michelle Picard, right, a defender on Team Szabados, during the NWHL All-Star Hockey Game in Nashville, Tenn. The women's hockey league thinks it can make it work with the same kind of COVID-19 testing the NBA used in its Disney World bubble. Players, coaches and staff will essentially be limited to hotel and Herb Brooks Arena, the site of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” that serves as a historic setting for a unique season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play in Lake Placid, New York. 

Two of the league's six teams had already withdrawn from the two-week event, with one citing several virus cases. 

The end of the NWHL bubble experiment came on the same day the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association announced it will play a game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28.