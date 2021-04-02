NWHL cancels rest of season after additional virus positives

The National Women's Hockey League has called off the remainder of its season on the eve of the playoffs after more positive coronavirus test results.

The National Women's Hockey League has called off the remainder of its season on the eve of the playoffs after more positive coronavirus test results.

The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play in Lake Placid, New York.

Two of the league's six teams had already withdrawn from the two-week event, with one citing several virus cases.