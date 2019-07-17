Editor's note: The above video is from a May story on Seattle's hockey arena.

Seattle's NHL expansion team is close to an agreement with Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis to become its first general manager, a person with direct knowledge tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not made an announcement.

The expansion Seattle franchise is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season as the NHL's 32nd team.

After longtime Detroit GM Ken Holland went to Edmonton, adviser Dave Tippett left Seattle Hockey Partners LLC to become Oilers coach and Vegas' Kelly McCrimmon and Columbus' Bill Zito got promotions, there was a limited pool of experienced NHL executives to choose from for this job. Francis fits that bill.

The 56-year-old has been in hockey operations since shortly after the end of his Hall of Fame playing career. All of that time has come with the Carolina Hurricanes, including four seasons as their GM.

FILE - In this May 5, 2014, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis takes questions from members of the media during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. Francis insists the team isn’t going anywhere. Francis on Thursday, June 9, 2016, became the latest person to refute relocation rumors while the NHL decides whether to expand. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Carolina didn't make the playoffs with Francis in charge of decision-making, though his moves put the foundation in place for the team that reached the Eastern Conference final this past season.