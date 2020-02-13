The NHL and NHL Players' Association have scheduled another round of labor talks next week after concluding two days of negotiations in Toronto on Wednesday.

One of the more pressing issues is whether the NHL elects to send players to compete in the 2022 Beijing Games after not participating in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

The NHL remains reluctant to reverse course, despite Olympic officials providing assurances of being ready to lift various major stumbling blocks during a meeting that included NHLPA representatives.

