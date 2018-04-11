This Sunday, November 4, the WIAA Football Seeding Committees will meet to determine the seedings for the high school postseason tournament.

“Each member of the Football Seeding Committees has been evaluating teams throughout the season,” the WIAA said in an email. “Through all of their combined data and input, the teams will be seeded.”

As for how the teams will be seeded, the WIAA says that the committees are charged with seeding the 16 qualifying teams in each classification. They say the key factors for seeding are regular season performance, avoiding league opponents in the first round when possible, and travel implications for each team.

Each committee member will provide input on each of the teams in their classification before that committee reaches consensus on the finalized bracket.

The WIAA says that the brackets will be posted on the WIAA website and announced via WIAA social media channels “as early as possible” on Sunday, with game times dates, and sites updated on the WIAA website later on.

Additionally, the Football Seeding Committees recommended, and the WIAA Executive Board approved a mandatory video exchange program that was implemented this year. Coaches are not required to provide their opponents copies of their team’s three most recent games within 30 minutes after the brackets are posted.

The WIAA postseason football tournament will begin November 9, follow @King5Sports on Twitter for updates, and tune in to www.king5.com/hss for the King 5 Sports Blitz Fridays at 11pm.

© 2018 KING