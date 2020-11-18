WIAA delays start of traditional winter sports again

These sports will now start on Feb. 1, except gymnastics. All WIAA seasons will be shortened.

RENTON, Wash. — The WIAA Executive Board announced on Wednesday after a Tuesday vote to delay the start of traditional winter sports due to the surge in coronavirus cases statewide.

Those sports include basketball, bowling, boy's swim and dive, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling. All these will be played in WIAA Season 2.

Those sports will now begin on Feb. 1, 2020, except gymnastics. That sport will start practices on Jan. 25. The previous start date set for Season 2 was Dec. 28.

There will be a regional culminating event on Mar. 20.

WIAA Season 3, which consists of traditional fall sports, will begin on March 15, except for football, which will start on May 1.

WIAA Season 4, which is traditional spring sports, will start practices on April 26. That season will conclude on June 12.