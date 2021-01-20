WIAA announces details of season 2 and season 3 sports

Previously, the WIAA had only announced which sports would be played in season 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The WIAA announced Tuesday night the details of which sports would be played in season two and season three of their schedule.

Due to the close in contact nature of some winter sports (basketball, wrestling), the WIAA announced that those sports would be placed in WIAA's season three. Practices for those sports will begin on April 26 and will culminate on June 12.

Winter sports are also played indoors which is another determining factor. That means that spring sports will be played in the WIAA's season two, which practices begin for on March 15 and end on May 1.

“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”

Winter sports will be played in WIAA season 3 due to the risk associated with them. Spring sports will be played in WIAA season 2. https://t.co/jS0XF3txSG — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) January 20, 2021

The WIAA announced two weeks ago that season one sports (fall sports) would begin on Feb. 1. However, the GSL announced a week later that they would begin football on Feb. 15 and cross country and girls soccer on Feb. 22 due to our area's climate during the winter months.

They also announced volleyball and girl's swim and dive would start on Feb. 8 and end on Mar. 28. Football is slated to end on April 11 and cross country and girl's soccer are slated to end on April 1. The GSL has not made any announcements yet on if they will make any date changes to season two and season three sports.

Certain sports can play in different phases under the Healthy Washington Roundup.