The KING 5 High School Sports Blitz is back and full of action from high school football games across Western Washington.

Every Friday, KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi hosts the Blitz, jam-packed with football highlights, school spirit, and fan action from dozens of local high school football games. Chris Egan reports from the Big Game of the Week, which is voted on by you. We also have crews spread out across Puget Sound to bring you all the high school football you can handle.

Tune in to the Blitz on Fridays at 11 p.m. on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android), the KING 5 Facebook page, and the KING 5 YouTube channel.

This round's Player of the Week is Jabez Tinae of Kennedy Catholic High School. The receiver pulled in 10 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Chief Sealth last week. The Lancers beat Sealth 72-20.

Don't forget to vote for the Big Game of the Week, and you could see your school on air.

While you wait for the next episode, catch up on the action from Blitz season one (2016) and Blitz season two (2017).

© 2018 KING