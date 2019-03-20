The Shorecrest High School Hip Hop Dance Team added to their impressive resume last weekend. The team traveled to California to compete in the National Hip Hop Championship and took home first place.

"We tell them, what you've done already is enough. You've already succeeded. Just go out, have fun, and perform," said Coach Kirsten Kinney.

The win was the school's fourth national title. The team has also brought home 15 straight district championships and nine state crowns.

While these students are elite athletes, they are also humble.

"I think we're all really hard on ourselves. We always go to a competition, and we're like, ‘we didn't get this,’" said senior co-captain Hannah Sy.

"We were expecting to hopefully just place, so first was just insane,” said co-captain Emma Libby, with a big smile.

Coach Kinney said the team’s legacy is built on students learning how to coach themselves.

"They take ownership of what they are doing and look out for one another. They all want to share in something very special," said Kinney.

This season’s success was slightly dimmed after Sy suffered a concussion last weekend and couldn’t finish with her team. However, she believes it’s about much more than winning championships.

"I feel a lot of pride being on this team because I feel like it represents so many things. It represents diversity, teamwork, fun, and respect. Lots of people care about us, and that means a lot,” Sy said.

This weekend Shorecrest competes for yet another state crown. If they are victorious, it would be the school's fifth state championship in a row and 10th total.

Sy will likely have to sit out the state championship competition. It’s her final shot at high school hip hop glory but said she would be the one cheering the loudest when her teammates take the floor.