A Seattle Prep high school senior leaves for Buenos Aires on Wednesday to represent the United States in the Youth Olympic Games.

Max Heid will be the only male rower representing Team USA.

“I think it’s going to be so amazing to get in my single wearing my country’s colors and knowing that during that race I will be representing a whole nation,” Heid said.

He is one of over 100 U.S. athletes competing in the games.

Heid, who has been seriously rowing since his freshman year of high school, said he never thought he would get to this point. The senior learned to row when he was 8 years old, but didn’t fall in love with the sport until four years ago.

Now his coaches say he comes in early, stays late, and puts in the hours to perfect his craft.

“The cool thing – while this may be an individual thing for him, it’s really been a team experience for us,” said Matt Zatorski, Heid’s coach. “We’re all just excited to cheer him on.”

