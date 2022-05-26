Prep Zone: Rainier High senior breaks state discus record

Jeremiah Nubbe, 18, is a senior and throws the hammer, shot, and javelin. But his best event is the discus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A Rainier High senior could lead the charge in bringing home a state title in a track and field event this weekend.

The town of Rainier, Washington has nearly 3,000 residents and one of them just happens to be one of the best track and field athletes in the country.

Jeremiah Nubbe, 18, is a senior and throws the hammer, shot, and javelin. But his best event is the discus.

Jeremiah started throwing in seventh grade.

As a ninth grader he won a state title.

Two weeks into his sophomore season, high school sports were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't slow down Jeremiah.

"COVID impacted kids in so many ways and he just turned it into a positive. He was able to focus a lot more on improving his physical skill set and he really honed his craft with the discus," said Rainier throws Coach Josh Frunz.

Jeremiah gained weight and muscle. He worked daily on his technique and

In 2021, he threw a personal best, won a national title, and was named the Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year in Washington.

"You don't have to be the strongest or biggest guy to throw the farthest," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah was recruited by Stanford but committed to the University of Texas.

Last month, Jeremiah made history by throwing the discus 207 feet 4 inches. It broke a state record that had stood since 1997.

"It means to the point where the work I put in, the time, the sacrifice, giving up time with friends and family, waking up early on Sundays, it makes it worth it. It kind of validates the time I put in. It's something that is truly special," Jeremiah said.

When Jeremiah is not out throwing the discus, there is a good chance you'll find him in the Rainier High metal shop. Jeremiah has become a master craftsman and has even won three state titles and qualified for nationals in metal fabrication.

"It's all part of engineering, you have to be able to design and build and know the difference between the two," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah has a 4.0 GPA and is one of three valedictorians.