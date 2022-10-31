Prep Zone: Peninsula High QB dedicating season to friend killed in car crash

Peninsula High quarterback Payton Knowles is having a senior season to remember. But it’s the number on his jersey that inspires him on Friday nights.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Peninsula High quarterback Payton Knowles is having a senior season to remember. He's close to 2,000 all-purpose yards with nearly 20 touchdowns.

In this week's Prep Zone Chris Egan explains it's the number on his jersey that inspires him on Friday nights.

It's one of the biggest high school rivalry games in the state.

The Fish Bowl, Gig Harbor vs Peninsula. This season Peninsula won with Knowles leading the way.

"This is my family," Knowles said. "There's no place I'd rather be. It's the best win in the world."

But two years ago, Knowles was actually playing for the other team.

"I decided to go to Gig Harbor because I thought I was going to have a better chance to start at a young age there playing baseball, football and at the time basketball," Knowles said. "I thought I was going to have a better opportunity there."

Aside from football, Knowles is one of the top shortstops on the West Coast.

He hit .527 last season and committed to play baseball for Gonzaga.

"Baseball is my first love," Knowles said. "I've been swinging a bat ever since I could stand and walk, so it's like life to me. I love it so much."

Knowles started playing for the Gig Harbor Sting Rays at the age of seven. It's where he first met Caleb Wanaka.

"He was always just a big, tall kid," Knowles said. "Always super talented wasn't always like really fast until he got older. But he was he was a leader. He was passionate and he was fiery."

The two hit it off and played with or against each other for the next 10 years.

"He was competitive in everything he did, whether it was in the classroom or on the field," Knowles said.

"Payton would hit and then Caleb would hit right after him or vice versa. and they were pretty good back-to-back hitters and they supported each other really well," said Jill Knowles.

In high school, the two friends would go their separate ways, Wanaka to Peninsula and Payton Knowles to the Tides.

"He was not happy," Payton Knowles said. "I heard about it every day. What did he say? He called me a traitor. He socked me in the arm. He was not happy."

Rivals, but still friends. During the pandemic, they spent a lot of time at Payton Knowles' house lifting weights and hitting in the cage.

Payton Knowles and Wanaka were planning to meet on June 28, 2021.

"We were supposed to have a lift at our house," Payton Knowles said.

But Wanaka went to visit some old friends instead. That day, there was a crash on Bliss Cochrane Road.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the truck they were in left the road and hit a tree. Wanaka and three others were ejected from the bed of the truck. Wanaka died that night of his injuries.

"That changed my perspective on everything," Payton Knowles said. "That whole summer was a grind emotionally and physically because we were still playing every day and playing without one of your brothers on the field."

After the memorial services, Payton Knowles decided he had to go back to Peninsula.

"Those are the people that know him and love him as much as I do and for the healing process for both myself and the other kids, that's just where I need to be, to help each other heal," Jill Knowles said.

"When he reached out and said that he needed to make a move to be around people that were going through the same process, we totally respected that," said Ross Filkins, Peninsula head football coach and athletic director.

Payton Knowles, a stand-out in baseball and basketball, was also going to play football his senior year.

"Yeah, he got jerseys and everything," Payton Knowles said. "He had all his gear. No. 9, that's what he wore in baseball, basketball, and football."

The number nine is just a number to some, but not to Payton Knowles.

"I thought the best way I can honor Him is honored by wearing this number," Payton Knowles said. "And it's what I did. And we ran with it."

This season every snap, play, and pass have an extra purpose.

Payton Knowles formed a bond playing baseball with Wanaka and his friend is still pushing him to be his best.

"He takes Caleb everywhere he goes," Jill Knowles said.

"I feel him every time I'm hitting," Payton Knowles said. "Every time I'm in school. Every time on the football field. At the end of the day, it's doing it all for him."

Payton Knowles said he felt Wanaka's presence that night at the Fish Bowl.

Wanaka meant a lot to the Peninsula community and they will never forget the legacy of No. 9

"I just want to I want to make him proud," Payton Knowles said.

A scholarship in Wanaka's name has been set up at Peninsula High.

If you wish to help out with the Caleb Wanaka Scholarship program, you can send a check to:

Caleb Wanaka Scholarship Fund

9207 158th St Ct NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Or make checks out to: