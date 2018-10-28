The soccer season ended on Tuesday night for Marysville Pilchuck after they lost a tough game to Stanwood. But as Chris Egan reports in the Prep Zone, M-P senior Trina Davis still has some big matches on the horizon. 17-year old Trina Davis started playing soccer when she was 7 years old. "My sister, she played soccer first, and my mom was like, why don't you play a sport, so I tried it and it was just fun,” says Trina Davis. Trina started playing on select teams in junior high and found success thanks to her speed and scoring ability.

As a freshman Trina broke the school record in the 100-meter dash and placed 2nd at state as a sophomore. But her passion was for soccer, and as a junior she earned a scholarship to play for Grambling State. Last June her future coach asked her an important question. "My college coach at Grambling State asked me why I'm not on the Fiji national team and I was like, I've never heard of it," said Trina. Trina's mom was born and raised in Fiji, and while Trina spent her childhood in Marysville, she now had the chance to play for the Fiji national team. "I sent my video and a bio about me and every team I played for,” said Trina. The coach from Fiji emailed Trina right back and offered her a tryout once she got her VISA and citizenship.

Trina was in the top group right away. At the Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup qualifier, she not only started, but scored a hat track in the first game and another goal in their 3rd match. The entire country was thrilled, Fiji won the tournament and advanced to a World Cup qualifier which takes place this November.

There is one negative if Trina makes it to the World Cup, she won't be able to attend graduation at Marysville Pilchuck. "I talked to my counselor and he said, whoever gets to say they are 17 and miss their graduation for a world cup and I was like true. It's just going to open some many doors for me and it’s so exciting to think I could play in the World Cup and in the Olympics.

Trina leaves for Fiji in just over two weeks for a couple days of training before the tourney kicks off. On November 19th Fiji will face off against Tonga, on the 22nd they get the Cook Islands and then on the 25th they will battle New Zealand.

