Emerald Ridge senior Karlee Stueckle is one of the best hurdlers to ever run in Washington State. One week before she won the West Central District title in the 300 hurdles, Karlee made history. Karlee broke the state record in the 300 hurdles and became the only girl in state history to run the race in the 41-second range.

For the Stueckles, hurdling is all in the family. Both big sisters Kayla and Kimmie jumped the frame, both ran at the University of Washington and both have watched Karlee beat their personal best times.

"I am more than ok with that, I'm so excited for her, all the hard work she has put in has totally paid off," said big sister Kayla who won 6-state titles during her high school career.

Kimmie excelled in track and soccer, Kyle hurdled in junior high before turning to baseball and like Kimmie, Karlee would find success in soccer.

"At the start of my high school career, my dream was to play division one soccer, but things turned I guess," said Karlee.

Karlee had a scholarship to play soccer for Boise State, but when the Husky track team came calling, she decided to become a Husky.

"Her family, they are best friends, and I think that’s one of the big reasons she decided to go to the University of Washington, not to live in her sister’s footsteps, but to be close to home and to be close to a family that is close-knit and supports each other,” said track coach Bob Frey.

And that may be one of the biggest keys to Karlee's success. Growing up she spent a majority of her childhood watching her siblings compete.

"They honestly helped me along the way. I went to all their track meets. I was always watching them and just hearing them talk about it at the dinner table, talking about their different techniques. It like helped a lot," said Karlee.

Karlee is currently ranked 4th in the nation in the 300 hurdles. She said she gets the competitive edge from her family, who compete in everything to this very day.

