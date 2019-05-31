Winning one state title is a big deal, but winning four straight? That's historic.

In this week's Prep Zone, KING 5's Chris Egan traveled to the Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton to track down a senior from Central Kitsap High School that will go down as one of the greatest golfers in state history.

Brittany Kwon is no stranger to the Gold Mountain Golf Club. The 18-year old has been knocking down birdie putts here for over a decade.

"She came in, she was 8-years-old, pigtails, little tiny squirt, big aggressive swing, she had a lot of talent," says teaching professional Tedd Naff.

Naff has been a professional golf teacher for 50 years and it didn't take him long to know Brittany was special.

Kwon hit her first hole-in-one when she was just 11 years old.

"Brittany has two great strengths. One, she has beautiful distance control. She always had that gift, and the other is her mental attitude. When she is on the golf course, you can't tell if she just hit a six or a two, her attitude never changes, very stoic with a killer instinct," says Naff.

He also raves about Brittany's work ethic. She's hit thousands and thousands of balls on the Gold Mountain Golf Club driving range.

"Mainly for me, it was practicing every day and pushing myself to do better and better," Kwon said. "Growing up, I would have to miss out on birthdays and sleepovers to grind on the course, but I think it was worth it."

This golfer dreams big. While her number one goal is to play professionally, you only need to take one look at her room to see she's already won a lot.

Her medal room looks like a museum. At the age of 13, she became the youngest to win the Pacific Northwest Golf Association championship.

At age 14, she did it again and then won her first state championship as a freshman.

"Just knowing I'm doing it for my school and community, rather than just myself, means a lot to me," says Kwon.

Her second crown came as a sophomore, then as a junior. She not only won a third title, but on the 2nd day, she fired a 9 under 65 to set the course record at Indian Canyon in Spokane.

"It was basically me not making any bogeys and making my putts, so I had two eagles and the rest were birdies," says Kwon.

And then last week, on the verge of becoming the state's first 4-time state golf champ, Brittany only needed to 3-putt to take home the title. But that's not how she was about to end her prep career.

Brittany had a birdie putt from 25 feet away.

"Of course, in true Brittany Kwon fashion she knocks it home, just walks it in and when it's 3/4 of way, she knows it's in and she walks it off, big smile on her face, that was definitely the coolest moment I've ever had as a coach," says Central Kitsap golf coach Dan Sullivan.

"It's really shocking," she said. "I didn't think I could do it, but to finally say I've done it now, is just a relief."

Kwon has won a lot through the years, but during her senior season at Central Kitsap, she has also given a lot back, especially to underclassman.

"She wants to be around to represent her school and help out the younger players. We had around 10 freshman this year and she was instrumental in helping all of them grow, she takes pride in this program," says Sullivan.

Next year, Kwon will venture away from Cougar country at Central Kitsap to play for the Huskies at the University of Washington.

"It means a lot. UW has always been my dream school, so it's nice I finally get to go there and be fully committed to it," says Kwon.

She is interested in studying broadcast journalism, but admits she'd rather spend some time on the LPGA tour before getting in front of the news camera.