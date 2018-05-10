The State Roofing Player of the Week this week is Puka Sokimi of Bethel High School, who had a big game against the thunderbirds of Mt. Tahoma on September 28.

Sokimi, who is normally a standout wideout for the Braves, had been forced into action after Bethel starter Nate Hughes went down with injury earlier this season.

He only went on to finish 13-18 for 304 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 48-19 win over Mt. Tahoma.

